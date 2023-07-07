Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 11:38 PM

German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow Bundestag Legislators - Reports

German Social Democrat lawmaker Michael Schrodi was fined Friday for verbally abusing Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz in parliament, Bild daily reported citing sources close to the Bundestag president

The war of words erupted during a fierce debate on the controversial heating bill that the top court said was too ill-prepared to be voted on before the parliament went on a summer break.

Conservative leader Merz suggested that Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the bill's author, be called back to parliament.

The hard-right AfD party backed a proposed vote on his return.

Schrodi, a former teacher, reportedly called Merz a "jerk-off" and accused him of "voting with the fascists," to which the conservative responded by telling him to "shut up" and accusing the leftist of undermining trust in the Bundestag.

Bundestag President Baerbel Bas, a Social Democrat, fined her fellow party member 1,000 Euros ($1,097) for breaching the order in parliament. Bild quoted her as saying that the decision "did not come easy" to her.

