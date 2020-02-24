German Police Believe Driver Intentionally Rammed Into Crowd in Volkmarsen - Reports

Regional police in the German state of Hesse believe that a driver who rammed into a crowd in the town of Volkmarsen did so intentionally, but there are no suspicions that it was a politically motivated incident, the country's Die Welt newspaper reported on Monday, citing law enforcement officials

"We do not assume that this is an attack. We are proceeding from the fact that this is a deliberate crime," the newspaper quoted an unnamed police officer as saying.

The newspaper clarified that police believe that the driver intentionally drove into the crowd. However, there are no indications that the driver was influenced by political motives.

Earlier in the day, police reported that a vehicle drove into a crowd of people participating in a carnival procession in Volkmarsen. According to the German newspaper Bild, over 30 people have suffered injuries as a result of the incident, with a third of those injured in serious condition.

The incident took place as locals were celebrating Rose Monday, part of the German carnival Calendar before the start of Lent. Volkmarsen is a small town with approximately 7,000 residents, located roughly 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) from the town of Kassel.