UrduPoint.com

German States Set To Return Unused COVID-19 Vaccines To Federal Authorities - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

German States Set to Return Unused COVID-19 Vaccines to Federal Authorities - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The German Federal states are planning to return unused doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to federal storage facilities, German media reported on Friday.

Vaccination centers in the states of Hamburg and Berlin intend to send back some 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which are to expire in a few months, according to the DPA news agency. Other federal states, including Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein and Baden-Wurttemberg, may reportedly join the initiative.

Der Spiegel magazine reported that some of these vaccines can no longer be used due to their expiring shelf lives. About 4,000 AstraZeneca doses are expected to expire in Baden-Wurttemberg by the end of the month. A similar situation is unfolding in Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein, while Saarland will have to discard as many as 6,000 doses.

The move comes less than a day after Germany's pledge to go international with vaccine donations, as reported by  Deutsche Welle.

Related Topics

German Germany Hamburg Berlin May Media

Recent Stories

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

17 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

17 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

17 minutes ago
 Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production ..

Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production Each Month Through End-2022 - ..

17 minutes ago
 Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of ..

Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of Activities in Belarus Starting ..

17 minutes ago
 PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Perso ..

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.