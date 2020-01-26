UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Troops Resume Military Training In Northern Iraq - Bundeswehr

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

German Troops Resume Military Training in Northern Iraq - Bundeswehr

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) German soldiers stationed in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil as part of a US-led coalition to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have resumed training Iraqi troops, the Bundeswehr said on Sunday.

"The Bundeswehr, as of January 26, 06:00 CET [05:00 GMT], has resumed the training program, conducted with international partners, in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. The troops of the anti-IS mission will continue two educational courses as part of the training program," the German military said in a statement.

The announcement follows Saturday's statement by Czech police that five police officers have returned to Iraq to resume tactical, administrative and operational training of Iraqi police personnel.

The training program was postponed three weeks ago amid rising tensions in Iraq after a US drone attack killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Iran launched air strikes at two air bases in Iraq as a retaliatory measure. Iraq's parliament later called for military and civilian personnel participating in the US-led coalition against IS to be expelled from the country.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Police Iran Russia Parliament Iraq German Baghdad January Sunday From Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

6 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.