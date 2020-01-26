German Troops Resume Military Training in Northern Iraq - Bundeswehr

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) German soldiers stationed in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil as part of a US-led coalition to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have resumed training Iraqi troops, the Bundeswehr said on Sunday.

"The Bundeswehr, as of January 26, 06:00 CET [05:00 GMT], has resumed the training program, conducted with international partners, in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. The troops of the anti-IS mission will continue two educational courses as part of the training program," the German military said in a statement.

The announcement follows Saturday's statement by Czech police that five police officers have returned to Iraq to resume tactical, administrative and operational training of Iraqi police personnel.

The training program was postponed three weeks ago amid rising tensions in Iraq after a US drone attack killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Iran launched air strikes at two air bases in Iraq as a retaliatory measure. Iraq's parliament later called for military and civilian personnel participating in the US-led coalition against IS to be expelled from the country.