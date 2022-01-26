Germany considers Russia as an important trading partner but not as an ally, the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Germany considers Russia as an important trading partner but not as an ally, the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"Russia is not an ally," the spokesman told a briefing, adding that Germany considers allies those countries which share its political values, namely democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

At the same time, Hebestreit said that Russia "is an important trading partner" of Germany.