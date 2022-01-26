UrduPoint.com

Germany Considers Russia As Important Trading Partner - Gov't Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Germany Considers Russia As Important Trading Partner - Gov't Spokesman

Germany considers Russia as an important trading partner but not as an ally, the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Germany considers Russia as an important trading partner but not as an ally, the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"Russia is not an ally," the spokesman told a briefing, adding that Germany considers allies those countries which share its political values, namely democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

At the same time, Hebestreit said that Russia "is an important trading partner" of Germany.

Related Topics

Russia Democracy German Germany Same Government Share

Recent Stories

Killer of girl student convicted

Killer of girl student convicted

2 minutes ago
 Tarin directs to keep prices of essential items in ..

Tarin directs to keep prices of essential items in check

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court clubs petitions against LG Or ..

Islamabad High Court clubs petitions against LG Ordinance 2021

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur admin asks to ensure implementation of SOPs ..

Sukkur admin asks to ensure implementation of SOPs

2 minutes ago
 Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust ..

Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust fine

5 minutes ago
 1446 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

1446 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>