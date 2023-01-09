UrduPoint.com

Germany Not Confirming Reports Of Russia-EU High-Level Talks On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Germany has not confirmed reports of alleging talks on Ukraine between the European Union and Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday

"I have no such information," he told journalists, when asked to confirm the reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, called the information about the alleged talks fake and misleading.

"No, it's wrong, nobody said it, this is just another media hoax. By the way, if I am correct, there were such reports, but they were about another person with the last name Kozak.

They, I guess, have a man with such last name in the Rada (parliament of Ukraine) or somewhere else," Peskov said at a briefing.

On Sunday, Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, said that Kiev had been offered to resolve the conflict with Russia under the "Korean scenario," which implies freezing the military action and establishing a demilitarized zone separating the country into two parts. He also said Russia had signaled its readiness during talks with the EU to make concessions to preserve status quo.�

