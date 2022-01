Germany Refrains from Exporting Weapons to Conflict Regions - Baerbock

Germany refrains from delivering weapons to conflict regions, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday when asked about supplying arms to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Germany refrains from delivering weapons to conflict regions, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday when asked about supplying arms to Ukraine.

"Germany has traditionally taken a position to refrain from exporting weapons to the conflict regions," Baerbock told a press conference.

The minister also said that Berlin is planning to continue dialogue with allies on the situation in Ukraine.