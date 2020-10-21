Germany Welcomes First Results of Intra-Libyan Talks - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Berlin welcomes the intra-Libyan talks in Geneva, which have already achieved results that can help the people in the conflict-torn country, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"We expressly welcome that the 5 + 5 military committee talks in Geneva have started successfully.

After two days of talks, the first results are already available, which will lead to direct relief for the Libyan population," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This is another step in the right direction and it shows that if Libyan actors come together directly through the mediation of the United Nations, it can lead to a real inner-Libyan political solution," the statement continued.