UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Welcomes First Results Of Intra-Libyan Talks - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:43 PM

Germany Welcomes First Results of Intra-Libyan Talks - Foreign Ministry

Berlin welcomes the intra-Libyan talks in Geneva, which have already achieved results that can help the people in the conflict-torn country, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Berlin welcomes the intra-Libyan talks in Geneva, which have already achieved results that can help the people in the conflict-torn country, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"We expressly welcome that the 5 + 5 military committee talks in Geneva have started successfully.

After two days of talks, the first results are already available, which will lead to direct relief for the Libyan population," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This is another step in the right direction and it shows that if Libyan actors come together directly through the mediation of the United Nations, it can lead to a real inner-Libyan political solution," the statement continued.

Related Topics

United Nations German Berlin Geneva Lead

Recent Stories

Putin Says Vaccination of Russians Against Coronav ..

44 seconds ago

China Considers US' Portrayal of Beijing as Its Ri ..

45 seconds ago

‘Pioneering journalist and trusted adviser to ge ..

14 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghan District of Lashkar Gah Kills ..

49 seconds ago

US Designates Operations of 6 China-Based Media Co ..

53 seconds ago

US to Deploy Hypersonic Weapons on Attack Submarin ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.