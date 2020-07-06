UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's COVID-19 Tally Increases By 219 To 196,554 - Robert Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Tally Increases by 219 to 196,554 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Germany confirmed 219 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 196,554, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country reported 239 new cases.

At the same time, more than 182,000 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (48,744), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (44,064) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,807). The German capital of Berlin has so far recorded 8,451 cases.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Same Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

10 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

11 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.