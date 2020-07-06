MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Germany confirmed 219 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 196,554, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country reported 239 new cases.

At the same time, more than 182,000 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (48,744), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (44,064) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,807). The German capital of Berlin has so far recorded 8,451 cases.