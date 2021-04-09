(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the death of Prince Philip Friday filled her with "great sadness" and that her "thoughts are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the royal family".

"His friendship with Germany, his straightforward nature and his sense of duty will remain unforgotten," Merkel said in a statement released by her spokeswoman.

