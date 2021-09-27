BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The key task of the new German authorities will be forming a strong European Union, the leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) and candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on Monday.

"I think that the German policy's key task will be forming a stronger and more sovereign European Union," Scholz told reporters when asked about the country's foreign policy.

This key task will impact Germany's international strategy and foreign policy.