Gibraltar leader tests positive for Covid

Gibraltar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his office said, indicating he was in good health and showing no symptoms.

Picardo, who "feels perfectly fine" is believed to have caught the virus from a relative, and his infection has been confirmed by a PCR test, it said.

"As a result, the Chief Minister will be working from home for the next seven to 10 days" in line with Gibraltar's health regulations and all of his contacts were being followed up, it said.

So far, the tiny British enclave at Spain's southern tip has recorded 11,392 Covid cases and exactly 100 deaths out of its around 34,000 population.