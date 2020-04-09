UrduPoint.com
Thu 09th April 2020

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Global death toll from the coronavirus infection has surpassed 90,000, according to the latest statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Global death toll from the coronavirus infection has surpassed 90,000, according to the latest statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths currently stands at 90,057, including 17,669 in Italy, 15,238 in Spain and 14,831 in the United States.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide now stands at 1,506,936, the number of recoveries at 340,630, the university says.

