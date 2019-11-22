UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Military Competition Intensifies, World Faces Serious Challenges - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Global Military Competition Intensifies, World Faces Serious Challenges - Putin

The wold is facing serious challenges, the global competition intensifies and acquires new shapes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, pointing to Russia's concerns over NATO's increasing activities at its borders and the fate of arms control after Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The wold is facing serious challenges, the global competition intensifies and acquires new shapes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, pointing to Russia's concerns over NATO's increasing activities at its borders and the fate of arms control after Washington's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

"We see that the world is facing serious challenges and threats, there are many factors causing uncertainty, technologies are developing rapidly, including the military technologies, and the competition is intensifying and acquiring new shapes," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The risk of INF-banned missiles spreading after the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the 1987 pact leads to escalation of tensions worldwide, Putin noted.

"The US' withdrawal from the INF under an invented pretext has become a significant blow for the arms control system. The risk of spreading of missiles of this class in different parts of the world has made the global situation even more tense," Putin said, adding that it is important to develop Russia's military capacities with possible changes in the global situation in mind.

"Leading nations are actively improving their offensive armaments, and I will add that more and more members keep joining the so-called missile nuclear club, which you all know about," Putin added.

The Russian president went on to say that NATO's steps on moving its "military infrastructure" closer to the country's borders, and "attempts to militarize the space" were also raising significant concerns.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States November All From

Recent Stories

Security guard commits suicide in Sialkot

33 seconds ago

NEECA gears up to support energy efficient startup ..

50 seconds ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) organizes Juvenile ..

5 minutes ago

Red signal violation leaves motorists baffled

52 seconds ago

Photo Panels Exhibition "Japan- Through the Lens" ..

54 seconds ago

Drug addicts' rehab ward at DHQ hospital

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.