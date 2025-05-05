- Home
Global Village Welcomes Legendary Superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab In A Thrilling Concert Night With Outstanding Attendance
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2025) Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, welcomed Superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab for a lively, show-stopping concert, produced by Rotana.
Held last night, the performance marked Amr Diab’s third appearance at Global Village. The superstar was introduced on the Main Stage by three key presenters of Al Arabiya 99, the official radio partner of the concert, before making his entrance to the iconic sport-inspired track ‘Ya Ana Ya La’.
Amr Diab and his prestigious band took centre stage and delivered a spectacular performance of El Hadaba’s timeless hits, including ‘Tamally Maak’, ‘Habibi Ya Nour El Ain’, ‘El Alem Allah’, ‘Amarain’ and ‘Maadarsh Ana’.
Alongside these legendary, fan-favourites, Amr Diab treated the crowd with his newest releases like ‘Da Law Etsab’, ‘Ya Agmal Eyoun’, ‘Inta El Haz’, ‘Wayah’, ‘Shokran Min Hina Le Bokra’, and ‘Ya Amar’, before closing the concert with ‘We Ghalawtak’ amid a dazzling display of confetti, lights and fire effects.
The concert, which witnessed outstanding attendance, left a lasting mark on his loyal fan base who were swept away by his vibrant stage presence, a true reflection of his status as one of the most iconic and beloved Arab singers.
His charisma, rich vocals and tracks transported the audience on a nostalgic journey as destination’s guests sang along to every note, filling the evening with excitement and emotion.
Amr Diab’s standout concert is part of the Season 29 series of musical performances, which has seen remarkable audience engagement, drawing guests from the UAE, GCC and around the world.
Global Village continues to foster cross-cultural connections, while providing a diverse range of world-class entertainment and positioning itself as the leading destination for immersive family experiences.
