Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2025) Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025, in collaboration with Bazm-e-Urdu, celebrated urdu Fest at Expo Centre Sharjah with inter-school Baitbaazi and debate competitions.

Students from top UAE schools showcased their talent and passion for Urdu language and literature.

Debate Winners:

1st – Pakistani Islamic Private school, Al Ain

2nd – H.H.

Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School, Dubai

3rd – Pakistani Islamic Private School, Al Ain

Baitbaazi Winners:

1st – English Language School, Dubai

2nd – Pamir Private School, Sharjah

3rd – Pakistani Islamic Private School, Al Ain

Renowned poet Syed Tabish Zaidi hosted the Baitbaazi segment, emphasizing its role in preserving poetic traditions.

The event ended with prize distribution and appreciation for all participants, reaffirming Sharjah's role in promoting linguistic and cultural heritage.