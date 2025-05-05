Open Menu

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage With Baitbaazi And Debate Competitions At SCRF 2025

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2025) Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025, in collaboration with Bazm-e-Urdu, celebrated urdu Fest at Expo Centre Sharjah with inter-school Baitbaazi and debate competitions.

Students from top UAE schools showcased their talent and passion for Urdu language and literature.
Debate Winners:
1st – Pakistani Islamic Private school, Al Ain
2nd – H.H.

Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School, Dubai
3rd – Pakistani Islamic Private School, Al Ain
Baitbaazi Winners:
1st – English Language School, Dubai
2nd – Pamir Private School, Sharjah
3rd – Pakistani Islamic Private School, Al Ain
Renowned poet Syed Tabish Zaidi hosted the Baitbaazi segment, emphasizing its role in preserving poetic traditions.

The event ended with prize distribution and appreciation for all participants, reaffirming Sharjah's role in promoting linguistic and cultural heritage.

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

