Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak Emphasizes Quality Health Facilities At DHQ Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities at DHQ Hospital

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak has directed the DHQ hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak has directed the DHQ hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients.

He emphasized that a transparent and effective system should be maintained in providing medical facilities so that the confidence of the people can be restored.

"No laxity can be tolerated in providing the quality healthcare services at the hospital ", he said during his visit at the hospital on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq, MS DHQ and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the commissioner inspected various departments of the hospital and checked the staff attendance. He conversed with the patients during the visit of the wards and inquired about the medical facilities provided there.

While enquiring patients about the behavior of the hospital staff and the supply of medicines, the commissioner directed that the facilities provided should be improved in light of their suggestions.

He also reviewed the cleanliness and emergency services and issued instructions.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and De ..

Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025

3 minutes ago
 Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El ..

Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps U ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphas ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities ..

2 minutes ago
 Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, ..

Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive d ..

Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for ..

7 minutes ago
Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in mult ..

Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP

7 minutes ago
 DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor ..

DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tension ..

26 minutes ago
 FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers ..

FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance

27 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown

27 minutes ago
 Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-frie ..

Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Cha ..

27 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security force ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan