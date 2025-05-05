Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities at DHQ Hospital

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak has directed the DHQ hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak has directed the DHQ hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients.
He emphasized that a transparent and effective system should be maintained in providing medical facilities so that the confidence of the people can be restored.
"No laxity can be tolerated in providing the quality healthcare services at the hospital ", he said during his visit at the hospital on Monday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq, MS DHQ and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, the commissioner inspected various departments of the hospital and checked the staff attendance. He conversed with the patients during the visit of the wards and inquired about the medical facilities provided there.
While enquiring patients about the behavior of the hospital staff and the supply of medicines, the commissioner directed that the facilities provided should be improved in light of their suggestions.
He also reviewed the cleanliness and emergency services and issued instructions.
