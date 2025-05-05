Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up With 125,700 Visitors From 167 Countries
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2025) The 16th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025), held under the theme “Dive Into Books”, concluded at the Expo Centre Sharjah after 12 days of dynamic literary, educational, and cultural experiences.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the festival attracted 125,700 visitors from 167 countries, showcasing Sharjah’s global position as a cultural and literary hub.
The festival hosted 122 publishers from 22 countries and presented more than 1,000 diverse activities, including theatrical performances, workshops, storytelling sessions, and scientific shows.
A special highlight was the 'Sherlock Holmes Exhibition' and the interactive 'Future Makers Museum', which fascinated young minds with innovation and imagination.
SBA Chairman H.E. Ahmed Al Ameri emphasized that SCRF reflects the vision of H.H.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, aiming to nurture young talent and promote reading culture. The closing ceremony included the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Award and the poetry Knight competition, honouring outstanding youth in arts and literature.
To further support reading and publishing, H.H.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan allocated AED 2.5 million to buy books from participating publishers for Sharjah’s public libraries. The 2025 edition of SCRF successfully combined fun and learning, reinforcing the emirate’s dedication to inspiring future generations.
