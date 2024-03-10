Open Menu

Golf: Blue Bay LPGA Final-round Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Lingshui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Lingshui, China (par 72):

269 - Bailey Tardy (USA) 68-70-66-65

273 - Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 66-69-69-69

274 - Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-70-70-65

275 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-70-66-71, Minjee Lee (AUS) 65-72-70-68, Savannah Grewal (CAN) 69-74-64-68

276 - Liu Ruixin (CHN) 66-71-69-70

277 - Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-68-70-69

278 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 67-69-73-69

279 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 70-71-72-66, Lucy Li (USA) 67-71-74-67

280 - Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-70-71-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 73-71-68-68, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 71-72-68-69

281 - Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-70-73-67, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 75-68-69-69, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 71-68-69-73, Liu Yan (CHN) 74-69-72-66, Zhang Yunxuang (CHN) 74-72-69-66, Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 72-71-68-70, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-74-68-69

282 - Lauren Coughlin (USA) 70-73-68-71, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 72-70-69-71, Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 71-70-70-71, Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 72-70-73-67, Olivia Cowan (GER) 68-71-72-71, Frida Kinhult (SWE) 74-68-71-69

