Open Menu

Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:51 AM

Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open scores

Rio Grande, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at Grande Reserve in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (USA unless noted, par-72, a- denotes amateur, x-won playoff with birdie on fourth extra hole):

269 - x-Brice Garnett 66-66-68-69, Erik Barnes 66-66-69-68

270 - Victor Perez (FRA) 69-68-68-65, Hayden Springer 68-65-69-68, Jimmy Stanger 68-65-67-70

271 - Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL) 73-65-67-66, Joe Highsmith 65-65-71-70, Ben Kohles 69-66-63-73

272 - Norman Xiong 65-69-70-68

273 - a-Jackson Van Paris 70-70-69-64, Evan Hammeling 70-69-67-67, Martin Laird (SCO) 67-68-70-68, Austin Cook 68-71-66-68, Matti Schmid (GER) 67-65-68-73

274 - Henrik Norlander (SWE) 71-68-66-69, Max Greyserman 65-69-70-70, Nico Echavarria (COL) 68-67-68-71

Related Topics

USA Rio Grande Paris Van Norman Austin Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

38 minutes ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago

More Stories From World