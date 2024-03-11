Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:51 AM
Rio Grande, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Sunday after the final round of the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at Grande Reserve in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (USA unless noted, par-72, a- denotes amateur, x-won playoff with birdie on fourth extra hole):
269 - x-Brice Garnett 66-66-68-69, Erik Barnes 66-66-69-68
270 - Victor Perez (FRA) 69-68-68-65, Hayden Springer 68-65-69-68, Jimmy Stanger 68-65-67-70
271 - Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL) 73-65-67-66, Joe Highsmith 65-65-71-70, Ben Kohles 69-66-63-73
272 - Norman Xiong 65-69-70-68
273 - a-Jackson Van Paris 70-70-69-64, Evan Hammeling 70-69-67-67, Martin Laird (SCO) 67-68-70-68, Austin Cook 68-71-66-68, Matti Schmid (GER) 67-65-68-73
274 - Henrik Norlander (SWE) 71-68-66-69, Max Greyserman 65-69-70-70, Nico Echavarria (COL) 68-67-68-71
