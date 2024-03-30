Golf: US PGA Houston Open Scores
Published March 30, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Houston Open in Houston, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):
131 - Tony Finau 69-62
133 - Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 66-67
134 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-64
135 - Joe Highsmith 65-70, Akshay Bhatia 67-68, Scottie Scheffler 65-70, Taylor Moore 64-71, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 69-66, Chad Ramey 69-66
136 - David Skinns (ENG) 67-69, Max Greyserman 67-69, Aaron Rai (ENG) 66-70, Davis Riley 65-71
137 - Mark Hubbard 69-68, Kevin Dougherty 68-69, Tyson Alexander 70-67, J.J. Spaun 68-69, Tom Hoge 71-66, Matti Schmid (GER) 68-69.
