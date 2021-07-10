(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Alexei Teksler, the governor of Russia's Chelyabinsk region, has briefed President Vladimir Putin about the forest fires in the region, and the evacuation of children who could become victims of the blaze, in particular, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

"The governor informed the president about the evacuation of more than 100 children from a health camp and boarding house due to the risk of catching fire," Peskov said.

The Russian president asked Teksler to come up with solutions on how to restore burned-down homes, as well as tasked the presidential office, the government, and the presidential administrative directorate to organize a summer vacation on the Black Sea coast for children from the area hit by the blaze.