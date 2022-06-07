Grand Jury Indicts Proud Boys Leader on Seditious Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The US government has indicted a leader of the Proud Boys political activist group on a charge of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said on Monday.

" A Federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a superseding indictment today charging five members of the Proud Boys, including the group's former national chairman, with seditious conspiracy and other charges for their actions before and during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The actions of the rioters disrupted a joint session of the US Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said.

"The defendants include Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, of Miami, Florida, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys; Ethan Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington; Joseph Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida; Zachary Rehl, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York," the release added.

All previously were indicted and remain detained. They pleaded not guilty to charges contained in earlier indictments, according to the release.