UrduPoint.com

Grand Jury Indicts Proud Boys Leader On Seditious Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Grand Jury Indicts Proud Boys Leader on Seditious Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The US government has indicted a leader of the Proud Boys political activist group on a charge of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said on Monday.

" A Federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a superseding indictment today charging five members of the Proud Boys, including the group's former national chairman, with seditious conspiracy and other charges for their actions before and during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The actions of the rioters disrupted a joint session of the US Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the release said.

"The defendants include Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, of Miami, Florida, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys; Ethan Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington; Joseph Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida; Zachary Rehl, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York," the release added.

All previously were indicted and remain detained. They pleaded not guilty to charges contained in earlier indictments, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Auburn Columbia Rochester Philadelphia Miami New York Florida January Congress Government

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

1 hour ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

1 hour ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

1 hour ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.