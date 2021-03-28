UrduPoint.com
Greece Offers Help In Unblocking Suez Canal - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Greece Offers Help in Unblocking Suez Canal - Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Greece has offered to help refloat the container ship Ever Given, which is blocking the Suez Canal, the country's Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy said on Saturday.

"Greece, as a predominantly maritime power with the largest merchant navy in the world, places particular emphasis on the importance of free and unimpeded navigation throughout the world, and for this reason, it [Greece] has promptly mobilized to address the issue of the stuck container Ever Given in the Suez Canal," the ministries said in a joint statement obtained by Sputnik.

Greece informed the Suez Canal Authority that it was ready to assist Egypt in towing the vessel.

"In any case, the Greek side is closely monitoring the development of events, hoping that very soon the Suez Canal will again become available for international shipping," the statement said.

The 1,300-feet-long Ever Given has been stuck in the passageway since Tuesday, when it ran aground. Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday. As attempts to unblock the Suez Canal continue, 321 ships are waiting to pass through.

Related Topics

World Egypt Suez Greece

