ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Greece is reopening its embassy in Libya's Tripoli and launching a consulate general in Benghazi after the North African country formed a transitional executive authority, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. Greece, along with other countries, welcomed the move.

"In light of yesterday's events ... by the decision of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the Greek Embassy in Tripoli will immediately resume operation.

At the same time, the necessary procedures will be launched for the opening of the Consulate General of Greece in Benghazi," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also expressed hope that Greece would establish contacts with the new Presidency Council to strengthen bilateral relations as soon as the body started operation.

The LPDF elected Mohammad Younes Menfi, who was the ambassador of the Government of National Accord in Greece, as the new head of the Presidency Council.