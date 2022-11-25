Greece to Start Replacing Russian Weapons With NATO Arms in Coming Weeks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Greece will start replacing Russian weapons in its arsenal with NATO-produced arms in the coming weeks, the Greek newspaper Eleftheros Typos reported on Thursday

In the 1990s, Greece acquired a significant number of Soviet and Russian-made weapons complexes, including air defense systems S-300 (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble) and Tor (SA-15 Gauntlet) as well as different anti-tank missiles and infantry fighting vehicles. The US has been urging Greece, as a NATO member, to replace these weapons with US-made systems.

This replacement was necessary due to the crisis in Ukraine, news media reported. The same choice was reportedly made by Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia and Bulgaria, which sent their systems to Ukraine and are planning to replace them with US-made equipment.

The report said that the US was likely to deliver air defense systems Patriot, while other NATO members could also send their weapons equipment in an effort to achieve uniformity in the allies' arsenal.