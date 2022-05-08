UrduPoint.com

Greek Coast Guard Locates 106 Illegal Sea Migrants On Kos Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Greek Coast Guard Locates 106 Illegal Sea Migrants on Kos Island

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The Greek coast guard said on Sunday that 106 illegal migrants were found having reached the Greek island of Kos in the southeastern Aegean Sea after their boat sank.

The coast guard carried out a search and rescue operation on Saturday night after informed that a half-sunken sailboat had been detected northwest of Kos, close to a cliff. When coast guards arrived, 106 people from the boat ” including 72 men, 14 women, and 20 children ” had already reached shore.

None of the sailboat's passengers went missing.

The migrants appeared to be of various nationalities; all of them have been transported to the Kos identification center, the agency added.

Migrants have been arriving in Greece en mass, mainly from the Turkish territory, for years. Athens accuses Ankara of exploiting migrants as a political leverage in a decades-long territorial dispute between the countries, while Ankara says Athens violates international humanitarian law and applies force against migrants and refugees.

Related Topics

Kos Athens Ankara Greece Women Sunday All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

19 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

19 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

19 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.