UrduPoint.com

Greek Foreign Minister To Visit Panama, Jamaica On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Panama, Jamaica on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias with visit Panama and Jamaica on Friday.

In Panama, Dendias is scheduled to meet with the country's foreign minister, Janaina Tewaney. In addition, Dendias will meet with members of the Greek diaspora and church community.

Later the same day, Dendias will go to Jamaica, marking the first ever visit to the country by a Greek foreign minister. While in Jamaica, Dendias will meet with his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, as well as with officials from the International Seabed Authority.

Greece's foreign minister will sign Memorandums of Understanding on bilateral cooperation with both countries.

