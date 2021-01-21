UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Parliament Votes To Double Boundary Of Territorial Waters In Ionian Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Greek Parliament Votes to Double Boundary of Territorial Waters in Ionian Sea

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Greek lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favor of doubling the country's sea borders in the Ionian Sea from six nautical miles to 12 nautical miles, more than six months after an agreement on maritime boundaries was reached with Italy.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias presented the bill and 284 of the parliament's 300 lawmakers voted in favor. There were no votes against and 16 lawmakers abstained.

Athens and Rome signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in the Ionian Sea this past June, establishing exclusive zones for fishing rights and the use of natural resources. According to Athens, the expansion is in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set a 12-mile limit.

"This is a very clear message that the government is sending to those who are trying to deprive our homeland, through threats and bravado, of what is permitted by international law," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in parliament.

Greece and Turkey clashed throughout 2020 over maritime boundaries as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Officials from Athens and Ankara are set to hold exploratory talks aimed at resolving the dispute on January 25.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Parliament Athens Rome Ankara Italy January June 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

4 minutes ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

34 minutes ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

2 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

2 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.