UrduPoint.com

Greek Shipowners, EU's Top Fleet, Slam EU Climate Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Greek shipowners, EU's top fleet, slam EU climate plan

Greek shipowners, the sector's leaders in Europe, criticized the EU's greenhouse gas emissions plan on Friday as a threat to the competitiveness of the bloc's fleet and called for global rules instead

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Greek shipowners, the sector's leaders in Europe, criticized the EU's greenhouse gas emissions plan on Friday as a threat to the competitiveness of the bloc's fleet and called for global rules instead.

The EU's "Fit for 55" package aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

The head of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, said the proposals would "strike at the competitiveness of European shipping" by increasing operating costs.

"We insist solutions must be international and under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization," Travlos told reporters on the closing day of the Posidonia exhibition, Greece's premier shipping fair.

According to UGS figures, Greek shipowners control almost 21 percent of the world's tonnage and 59 percent of the EU fleet.

"We should be careful on how we handle European shipping," Travlos said.

"The (shipbuilding) industry in Europe, which used to be very strong, has left," she said.

"It left because Europe essentially chased it out... at this rate, shipping will also leave for the East." The EU's climate plan was dealt a setback this week when the European Parliament voted against a key part of the legislation, its carbon trading system.

Travlos on Friday also defended Greek shipowners who continue to carry Russian crude oil, amid international outrage over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"Of course we all condemn any violent acts, such as what is happening now from Russia towards Ukraine. But we cannot comment on any legal commercial activity," she said.

"Greek shipping is not doing something illegal. It has broken no embargo. Whenever sanctions are imposed, we are the first to respect them," the UGS president said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month said shipowners "may talk to (their) conscience" about transporting Russian oil and other goods, though he admitted there was no ban on the practice.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Oil Greece February May Gas All From Industry

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

17 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

23 minutes ago
 Commissioner Nasirabad division reviews ongoing de ..

Commissioner Nasirabad division reviews ongoing development projects in Suhbatpu ..

8 seconds ago
 PHHSA hails PM's decision of withdrawing 17% ST on ..

PHHSA hails PM's decision of withdrawing 17% ST on seeds

9 seconds ago
 KP Assembly strongly condemns BJP leaders' blasphe ..

KP Assembly strongly condemns BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

10 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman, CITES Board decide to ban import of ..

Sherry Rehman, CITES Board decide to ban import of Wild Cats, Mammals

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.