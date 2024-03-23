Gun Attack At Moscow Concert Leaves Dead And Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Gunmen opened fire at a rock concert in a Moscow suburb Friday leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the theatre, Moscow's mayor and Russian news agencies reported.
Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.
"There are dead and injured following the attack at the Crocus City Hall," the FSB security service said. Russia's foreign ministry called the incident a "terrorist attack" and authorities said an investigation is under way.
Fire quickly spread through the concert hall, in the Krasnogorsk suburb in the north of the Russian capital, which can hold several thousand people and has hosted top international artists.
Telegram news channels Baza and Mash, which are close to security forces, showed video images of flames and black smoke pouring from the hall.
Other images showed two men walking through the hall with at least one person left on the ground near the entrance. Concert-goers were also seen hiding behind seats or trying to escape.
No details were given on casualties but Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed there were deaths in what he called a "terrible tragedy" at the concert by Russian rock band Piknik. He cancelled all public events in Moscow for the weekend.
Security services quoted by Interfax news agency, said between two and five people "wearing tactical uniforms and carrying automatic weapons" opened fire on guards at the entrance and then started shooting at the audience.
"People who were in the hall were led on the ground to protect themselves from the shooting for 15 or 20 minutes," the RIA Novosti journalist was quoted as saying.
People started crawling out when it was safe, the journalist reported, adding that security forces were at the scene.
