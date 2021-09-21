UrduPoint.com

Guterres Calls For Global Plan To At Least Double Vaccine Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday for launching a global vaccination plan to at least double vaccine production and provide 70% of the global population with vaccines in the first half of the next year.

"We urgently need a global vaccination plan to at least double vaccine production and ensure that vaccines reach 70% of the world's population in the first half of 2022. This plan could be implemented by an emergency Task Force made up of present and potential vaccine producers, the World Health Organization, ACT-Accelerator partners, and international financial institutions, working with pharmaceutical companies," Guterres told the UN General Assembly.

