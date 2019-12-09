UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Calls On Donors To Pledge $1Bln To UN Emergency Response Fund In 2020 - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:04 PM

Guterres Calls on Donors to Pledge $1Bln to UN Emergency Response Fund in 2020 - Statement

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on international donors to contribute $1 billion to the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on international donors to contribute $1 billion to the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has convened the annual high-level pledging conference in New York to mobilize resources for CERF.

"Please stand by your General Assembly commitment to raise $1 billion for CERF," Guterres said.

Guterres pointed out CERF has provided since its launching in 2006 some $6 billion in humanitarian assistance to more than 100 countries hit by emergencies.

"In 2019, CERF provided a record $200 million to 21 underfunded crises to help an estimated 13 million people affected by conflict, natural disaster or ongoing crises in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Ukraine and Sudan," Guteres said.

In 2016, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that stipulates expanding CERF's yearly funding goal from $450 million to $1 billion.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan Resolution Bangladesh United Nations Ukraine Mali New York Burkina Faso Chad Sudan Cameroon 2016 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

NAB Sukkur holds awareness walk

2 minutes ago

PTI not in favor of granting relief to Maryam: Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Stable Afghanistan vital for regional economic dev ..

2 minutes ago

Transfer of Hockey World Championships From Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Police seize 3.5 kg charas, 150 liter liquor in Fa ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-corruption walk organized in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.