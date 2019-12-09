Guterres Calls on Donors to Pledge $1Bln to UN Emergency Response Fund in 2020 - Statement

(@imziishan)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on international donors to contribute $1 billion to the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in 2020

Earlier in the day, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has convened the annual high-level pledging conference in New York to mobilize resources for CERF.

"Please stand by your General Assembly commitment to raise $1 billion for CERF," Guterres said.

Guterres pointed out CERF has provided since its launching in 2006 some $6 billion in humanitarian assistance to more than 100 countries hit by emergencies.

"In 2019, CERF provided a record $200 million to 21 underfunded crises to help an estimated 13 million people affected by conflict, natural disaster or ongoing crises in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Ukraine and Sudan," Guteres said.

In 2016, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that stipulates expanding CERF's yearly funding goal from $450 million to $1 billion.