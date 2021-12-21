UrduPoint.com

Haitian Migrants File Lawsuit Against Biden Administration For Rights Violation

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Haitian Migrants File Lawsuit Against Biden Administration for Rights Violation

A group of illegal migrants from Haiti has filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Joe Biden over what they say was discrimination and violation of their rights, Innovation Law Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to upholding the rights of immigrants, reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A group of illegal migrants from Haiti has filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Joe Biden over what they say was discrimination and violation of their rights, Innovation Law Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to upholding the rights of immigrants, reported on Monday.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday. The charges are brought against the US president, several departments, heads of border services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The migrants are being represented by a group of lawyers from Justice Action Center, Haitian Bridge Alliance and Innovation Law Lab.

"Plaintiffs - eleven Haitian asylum seekers who were victims of US officials' abusive treatment in the CBP Encampment and expelled without an opportunity to access the US asylum system, and Haitian Bridge Alliance, a community-based organization that has led the legal and humanitarian response to that conduct - bring this lawsuit to ensure accountability and an end to the Biden Administration's harmful, discriminatory, and unlawful policies," the text of the complaint published by the organization says.

The document contains charges such as physical and mental violence, inhuman treatment and violation of the current legislation as part of the deportation procedure.

According to the prosecution, the administration was aware of the oncoming influx of migrants and did not specifically conduct any training. According to the plaintiffs, it was a strategic decision designed to prevent Haitians from entering the US.

One of the plaintiffs, Mirard Joseph, said that a horse-mounted border guard hit him with reins and dragged him to the Rio Grande separating the US from Mexico.

"It was the most humiliating thing in my life," Joseph said in the complaint.

Among other things, the plaintiffs also seek to appeal against the tighter migration policies stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, about 15,000 migrants, mainly from Haiti, gathered at the US-Mexican border near the US city of Del Rio. Poor treatment by border guards and disorganized processing at the border caused a public outcry. Biden said that riders using their reins against migrants and pushing them back towards the Rio Grande send the wrong message about what the US is like. The president promised that those responsible would pay for it. At the end of the month, the US authorities dismantled the camp in Texas and expelled about 4,000 migrants from the country.

Related Topics

Poor Lawyers Rio Grande Alliance Columbia Del Rio Mexico Haiti September Border From Court

Recent Stories

No nation can progress without education:GOC Pano ..

No nation can progress without education:GOC Pano Aqil

2 minutes ago
 Suspect in UK MP David Amess murder pleads not gui ..

Suspect in UK MP David Amess murder pleads not guilty

2 minutes ago
 Prices of fertilizers under control in Rwp divisio ..

Prices of fertilizers under control in Rwp division

2 minutes ago
 US Will Deploy Extra Military Medics, 500Mln Free ..

US Will Deploy Extra Military Medics, 500Mln Free Rapid Tests to Fight Omicron - ..

2 minutes ago
 Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia Seal Free Labor M ..

Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia Seal Free Labor Market Agreement

2 minutes ago
 Russia Considers High Representative For Bosnia an ..

Russia Considers High Representative For Bosnia and Herzegovina Illegitimate - L ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.