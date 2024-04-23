Open Menu

Hamas To Stay In Doha If 'useful' For Gaza War Mediation: Qatar

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Hamas to stay in Doha if 'useful' for Gaza war mediation: Qatar

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Qatar said on Tuesday that Hamas's political leadership would stay in Doha as long as their presence remained beneficial to mediation efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

"As long as their presence here in Doha, as we have always said, is useful and positive in this mediation effort, they will remain here," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political leadership since 2012 with the blessing of the United States, has been engaged in weeks of behind-the-scenes talks on a possible truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

But after mediators, also including the United States and Egypt, failed to bring about a pause in fighting during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said last week that Qatar was reassessing its role.

The announcement prompted speculation that Hamas could be asked to quit the gas-rich Gulf state.

