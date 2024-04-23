Hamas To Stay In Doha If 'useful' For Gaza War Mediation: Qatar
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Qatar said on Tuesday that Hamas's political leadership would stay in Doha as long as their presence remained beneficial to mediation efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
"As long as their presence here in Doha, as we have always said, is useful and positive in this mediation effort, they will remain here," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference.
Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political leadership since 2012 with the blessing of the United States, has been engaged in weeks of behind-the-scenes talks on a possible truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
But after mediators, also including the United States and Egypt, failed to bring about a pause in fighting during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said last week that Qatar was reassessing its role.
The announcement prompted speculation that Hamas could be asked to quit the gas-rich Gulf state.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From World
-
London stock market strikes record as sentiment lifts globally16 minutes ago
-
In Brazil, hopes to use AI to save wildlife from roadkill fate1 hour ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Linyi city in Shandong province2 hours ago
-
Norway women bring seaweed to culinary heights in Europe2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian agriculture minister suspected in corruption scandal2 hours ago
-
China issues highest-level rainstorm warning after deadly floods2 hours ago
-
London stock market hits record high2 hours ago
-
Five migrants die attempting Channel crossing: French police source3 hours ago
-
Migrant detentions set to begin after parliament passes UK-Rwanda plan3 hours ago
-
China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war3 hours ago
-
More than 50,000 displaced by clashes in northern Ethiopia: UN3 hours ago