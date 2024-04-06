Hayao Miyazaki's Animated Fantasy Leads Chinese Box Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) "The Boy and the Heron," an animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, continued to top the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The Oscar-winning film raked in 144.12 million Yuan (about 20.31 million U.S.
Dollars) on the third day of its theatrical run on the Chinese mainland.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, came in second with a daily box office revenue of 87.48 million yuan.
It was followed by animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" with a daily box office revenue of about 19.52 million yuan.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Friday totaled nearly 313 million yuan.
Recent Stories
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
More Stories From World
-
Woman killed, 5 injured in Australia's 2-vehicle crash6 minutes ago
-
Slovakia elects new president amid deep divisions over Ukraine war6 minutes ago
-
US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'6 minutes ago
-
KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to Uganda6 minutes ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming in Quito6 minutes ago
-
Somali President visits International fairs, museums of the Prophet’s Biography & Islamic Civiliza ..7 minutes ago
-
Japan's TEPCO plans new installations after tainted water leaks at Fukushima plant17 minutes ago
-
Multiple rivers hit danger marks in European Russia27 minutes ago
-
Who's who in Slovak presidential election56 minutes ago
-
Denmark clears Christiania's hippy cannabis paradise56 minutes ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming1 hour ago
-
Reviving traditional art form in Rwanda after genocide1 hour ago