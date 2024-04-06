Open Menu

Hayao Miyazaki's Animated Fantasy Leads Chinese Box Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy leads Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) "The Boy and the Heron," an animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, continued to top the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The Oscar-winning film raked in 144.12 million Yuan (about 20.31 million U.S.

Dollars) on the third day of its theatrical run on the Chinese mainland.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, came in second with a daily box office revenue of 87.48 million yuan.

It was followed by animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" with a daily box office revenue of about 19.52 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Friday totaled nearly 313 million yuan.

More Stories From World