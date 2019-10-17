(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Chairman of Libya 's Presidential Council and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj will lead the Libyan delegation at the Russia-Africa summit, Sarraj's media adviser Hassan al-Huni told Sputnik on Thursday.

The summit will take place in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 23-24. Leaders of all 54 countries of the continent have been invited to attend the event.

"Yes, he will personally attend as the head of the delegation," al-Huni said.