Head Of Libya's Presidential Council To Lead Libyan Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:20 PM
Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj will lead the Libyan delegation at the Russia-Africa summit, Sarraj's media adviser Hassan al-Huni told Sputnik on Thursday
The summit will take place in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 23-24. Leaders of all 54 countries of the continent have been invited to attend the event.
"Yes, he will personally attend as the head of the delegation," al-Huni said.