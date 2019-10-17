UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Libya's Presidential Council To Lead Libyan Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Head of Libya's Presidential Council to Lead Libyan Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj will lead the Libyan delegation at the Russia-Africa summit, Sarraj's media adviser Hassan al-Huni told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj will lead the Libyan delegation at the Russia-Africa summit, Sarraj's media adviser Hassan al-Huni told Sputnik on Thursday.

The summit will take place in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 23-24. Leaders of all 54 countries of the continent have been invited to attend the event.

"Yes, he will personally attend as the head of the delegation," al-Huni said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Sochi Lead Libya October Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Russian Diplomats Apply for Burkov's Extradition - ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Constitutional Court Rejects Franco Family ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian President Kaljulaid Praises Capability of ..

2 minutes ago

Don't afraid of tough time, good time in the offin ..

2 minutes ago

8 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.