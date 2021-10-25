UrduPoint.com

Head Of Sudanese Sovereign Council Declares State Of Emergency, Dissolves Government

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:59 PM

Head of Sudanese Sovereign Council Declares State of Emergency, Dissolves Government

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolution of the council and the government on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolution of the council and the government on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest by unknown military forces, while four cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were arrested. Sudan's ministry of culture and information later confirmed the reports, adding it is unaware of their whereabouts. The prime minister's office called on the Sudanese people to peacefully express their indignation.

According to Al-Burhan, the military will continue democratic transition until power is handed over to a civilian government.

"I declare a state of emergency throughout the country ... as well as the dissolution of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet of Ministers," al-Burhan said in a televised address, adding that some points of the constitutional declaration in force since 2019 are now terminated.

The council head also said that developments in Sudan threatened national security.

In addition, al-Burhan said that "elections will take place in July 2023."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Threatened Sudan July 2019 Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

20 minutes ago
 Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement o ..

Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement on Gov't Dissolution as Militar ..

3 minutes ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

53 minutes ago
 European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanes ..

European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

3 minutes ago
 HEC announces PakFrance research programme for fac ..

HEC announces PakFrance research programme for faculties' funding

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.