'Henan - Cradle of China' International and Local Media Yellow River Tour conducted

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :'Henan - Cradle of China' Yellow River tour for international and local media was launched at the Zhengzhou Site Museum of the Shang Capital this week.

The Chinese and foreign media gathered in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan province from Sept 14 to 17, to explore the Yellow River civilization.

The journalists visited the Yellow River Museum and the Star Observatory, and saw Chinese cultural heritage showcased through the exhibits in the museum. They also experienced the civilization reflected in the Zhougong Sundial Platform and the Star Observatory of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in the "Center of Heaven and Earth".

The Yellow River Museum, established in 1955, was the first river museum in China and the earliest natural science and technology museum on the Yellow River.

The exhibition is themed "The Lifeblood of China - The Epitome of the Yellow River", and the basic exhibition of the museum is divided into six sections: the prologue hall; the geography of the river basin; the cradle of the Chinese nation; the river management through history; the latest chapter of river management, and the road of harmony.

Through various tools including models, videos, sculptures, scene restoration, three-dimensional animation, and interactive experiences, Chinese and foreign reporters were provided with more information about the Yellow River, the Yellow River Culture and river management through history and at present.

Later, the reporters visited the Star Observatory in Dengfeng city. It is the oldest existing observatory in China and one of the world's earliest celestial observation buildings in existence.

Guo Shoujing (1231-1316), an astronomer of the Yuan Dynasty, compiled the world's most advanced calendar at that time - the Shoushi Calendar (Season-granting Calendar) in 1280, the 17th year of the Zhiyuan Period, through observation from the Star Observatory.

"It is amazing that such an ancient building played such a role in this advanced calculation," said Marina Martova from Bashkir tv in Russia.

When it comes to Henan, the Shaolin Temple is most frequently mentioned. Northwest to Denfeng city, the Temple is located at the western foot of the SongshanMountain, one of the "Five Sacred Mountains" in China. The temple is named after its location in the dense jungle of Shaoshi Mountain. The temple is not only the ancestral hall of Chinese Zen Buddhism, but also the birthplace of the largest school of Chinese martial arts, the Shaolin School.

A Shaolin Kung Fu show featuring a variety of boxing types, 18 types of weapons and hard Qigong among others impressed the journalists.

During the event, the reporters also visited Songyang academy, known as one of the "Four Great academies" in ancient China, which were higher education institutions of ancient China.

�lvaro Isidro Pa�os Cubillo, a Spanish reporter at China.org said: "I really like Chinese culture, so I want to pay a worship salute to Confucius to express my respect for Chinese culture." Also, a group of Chinese and foreign media visited the site of the Shang Dynasty (about 1600 - about 1046 BC) in Zhengzhou to understand the 3,600-year-old culture. They were given a taste of life on the Yellow River in Nanguotou, and visited the immersive theater complex "Unique Henan - Land of Drama", which is a new cultural landmark in the city. Here, Chinese and foreign media fully experienced the charm of Henan as the "Center of Heaven and Earth, Cradle of China".