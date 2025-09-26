44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity of Azerbaijan: envoy

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, H.E Khazar Farhadov on Friday said that the day of September 27 marks five years since the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War, resulted in the restoration of our country's territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, H.E Khazar Farhadov on Friday said that the day of September 27 marks five years since the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War, resulted in the restoration of our country's territorial integrity.

On that day, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertook retaliatory actions in 2020 in response to another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov said this ,while addressing the Seminar on “72 September – Remembrance Day: The Great Heroism” Along the Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and other speakers at Heydar Aliyev Auditorium, NUST Business School(NBS) NUST University here.

Azerbaijan's envoy said that these actions initiated the 44-day Patriotic War, conducted under the right to self-defense and in full accordance with international humanitarian law, aimed at halting Armenia's ongoing military aggression and ensuring the safety of the civilian population.

The victory achieved through the courage of the Army of the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ushered in a new era in Azerbaijan's history and established international justice, he said.

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Pakistan was one of several countries that always stood side by side with us. During the Second Karabakh War, the Patriotic War, political support, and straightforward statements from high-ranking officials of Pakistan supporting Azerbaijan’s just position gave us additional power and strength” he said.

The Ambassador said that the Patriotic War concluded Armenia's nearly 30-year-long military aggression against Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, upheld Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and restored the fundamental rights of almost one million Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijan acted independently to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions from 1993, he said.

He said that on September 19-20, 2023, in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories, Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures within 24 hours in the Karabakh region.

The envoy said that ending the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories exposed the extent of Armenia's extensive illegal activities over the past three decades and there is clear evidence of the widespread mining of Azerbaijani lands, intentional destruction and appropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural, and religious heritage, plundering of natural resources, destruction of infrastructure, and other violations of international law, all of which have been properly documented and presented to the international community.

“We demand that Armenia be held accountable for its violations of international obligations, as well as international humanitarian and human rights law.”

Immediately after the historic Victory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work, including key infrastructure projects, were launched in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, and thousands of people have returned to their native lands, he said.

The Ambassador said that Azerbaijan has always advocated a peace agenda and actively pursued measures to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

“We believe that the only way to reach stability and prosperity lies across dialogue and partnership. Our efforts in this direction culminated in the initialing of a peace agreement in Washington in August of this year” he said.

He said that on August 8, 2025, a Joint Declaration was signed between Azerbaijan and Armenian the witness of the US in Washington. Thus, an important historic step was made towards ending the long-lasting conflict between our countries and signing the peace agreement.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan said that initiating a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia creates favorable opportunities not only for the region but also for the wider geography.

The full instauration of prosperity in the South Caucasus will open up opportunities not only for our region, but also for the regions beyond.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for accepting our invitation to attend this conference titled “27 September – Remembrance Day: The Great Heroism.”

At the same time, “I would like to convey my sincere regards to the leadership of the NUST University for their kind support” he said.

Meanwhile addressing the seminar Chief Guest of the Seminar, Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a milestone in the history of Azerbaijan, when the Azerbaijani nation defended its independence and territorial integrity with historic resilience.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that in this war, the Azerbaijani nation, under the leadership of

Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated unparalleled courage and defeated the enemy and liberated its occupied territory.

He said that Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan demonstrated unity and solidarity in this war and this triangle is significant for dealing with mutual challenges in the future.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are bound by historical religious and fraternal relations that are deeply rooted in history, he said.