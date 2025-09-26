Drop Scene Of IPhone Theft At Gunpoint: Suspect Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Garhi Shahu police arrested an accused Osama, who faked the theft of Rs. 8.5 lakh and an iPhone at gunpoint by calling 15
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Garhi Shahu police arrested an accused Osama, who faked the theft of Rs. 8.5 lakh and an iPhone at gunpoint by calling 15.
According to the details, Osama worked in a private factory whose owner had given him Rs. 850,000 to deposit in the bank.
Accused Osama hid this money as part of planning and faked a road robbery by making a fake call to 15.
He tried to give the impression that he had been robbed at gunpoint. However, Garhi Shahu police immediately started an investigation and arrested the accused within 24 hours with the help of CCTV footage.
SP Civil Lines Chaudhry Azar Ali said that Rs.8.5 lakh in cash and an iPhone have been recovered from accused Osama, this money and the iPhone have been handed over to the owners.
SP Chaudhry Azar Ali said that a case has been registered against the accused Usama and the investigation is underway. It has been announced to award certificates of appreciation to the SHO along with the Garhi Shahu police team for their performance.
