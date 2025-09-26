Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt opening match

- Home
Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2025 | 08:59 PM
The Comprehensive High School outclassed Beaconhouse High School Qasimabad by 10 wickets in the opening match of the Inter-School Cricket Championship played at Niaz Stadium under the PCB Talent Hunt Program here Friday
According to the details, Beaconhouse High School, batting first, scored just 38 runs in 19.3 overs and the entire team returned to the pavilion. Comprehensive High School's right-arm medium fast bowler Ayyan Ali Khan claimed 6 wickets for only 8 runs, while Malik Hamil Ali took 3 wickets conceding 12 runs.
For Beaconhouse, Hammad Ali was the top scorer with an unbeaten 11 runs, while extras contributed 15 to the team’s total.
In response, Comprehensive High School openers chased down the modest target in just 3.3 overs without losing a wicket. Muhammad Mustafa remained unbeaten on 22 and Fawad Alam on 14. Sufiyan Ali and Muhammad Kamal officiated as umpires, while Mirza Anjum Baig performed the duties of official scorer.
