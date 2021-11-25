Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC and Russia can Make Huge Contributions to Dialogue of Civilizations

UrduPoint.com

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, addressed the Russia – Islamic World Strategic Vision Group conference themed:(Russia – Islamic World: Prospects for Dialogue and Cooperation), in Jeddah on 24 November 2021. Held under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz, chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, the conference was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Emir of Makkah al-Mukarramah region. Also in attendance was HE President Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan and chair of the Strategic Vision Group.

The Secretary General stated that the meeting is an affirmation of the spirit of cooperation between states and peoples through the culture of dialogue rather than alienation, to expand partnership and neutralize exclusionary voices.

Mr Taha added that the Russian Federations’ interest in relations with the Islamic world – the OIC being its collective voice - and its member states is equally met with genuine interest of member states and Muslim communities in non-OIC member states to continue cooperation and improve cultural and economic links between Russia and the Islamic world.

The Secretary General explained that “prospects for dialogue and cooperation," the slogan of the conference is in tandem with the interests of the Russian and the Islamic sides in such areas as peacekeeping, security, dispute resolution, counter-extremism and terrorism and sustainable development. Both the Islamic world and Russia can make huge contributions to dialogue of civilizations, cultures and religions such that understanding, rapprochement and harmony among diverse peoples of the world can be strengthened.

