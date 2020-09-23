UrduPoint.com
House Republicans Will Move to Oust Pelosi if She Tries to Impeach Trump - Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Republicans will try to take action to remove US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she tries to launch a new impeachment process against President Donald Trump, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"If she [Pelosi] tries to move for an impeachment, I think there will be a move on the floor to the question that she should no longer be Speaker," Mccarthy told the Capitol Hill press conference.

McCarthy said Pelosi was not the only House leader with political options to use just because her party controlled the chamber with its majority.

"She thinks she has a quiver [of political arrows].

We do too. We will take the movement to remove her from speakership," McCarthy said.

According to the Washington newspaper Politico, Democratic Party leaders in Congress are not seriously trying to impeach Trump administration officials in order to slow down the confirmation process of the next Supreme Court Justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to Politico, Republican conservatives have been pressuring McCarthy to present a "motion to vacate" the Speaker's chair. That would need at least 20 Democrats to join all Republicans in the House to topple Pelosi as Speaker.

