UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Police In Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Hundreds of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Police in Jerusalem - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Hundreds of Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes with Israeli police outside of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem said.

According to the humanitarian organization, 50 people have been hospitalized.

Clashes in Eastern Jerusalem have been continuing for several days, with about 300 Palestinian casualties in total.

Related Topics

Injured Police Jerusalem Temple Mosque

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.