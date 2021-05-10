Hundreds of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Police in Jerusalem - Red Crescent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Hundreds of Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes with Israeli police outside of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem said.

According to the humanitarian organization, 50 people have been hospitalized.

Clashes in Eastern Jerusalem have been continuing for several days, with about 300 Palestinian casualties in total.