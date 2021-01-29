Hungarian Prime Minister Says to Get Inoculated With Chinese Vaccine, Trusts It Most

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he will get inoculated with China's Sinopharm vaccine, as he trusts it most

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he will get inoculated with China's Sinopharm vaccine, as he trusts it most.

"Personally, I will wait for the Chinese vaccine, which I trust most. It is the Chinese who know this virus the longest," Orban told the Kossuth Radio.

At the same time, the prime minister warned against politicizing vaccine issues.

"A choice between a vaccine from the West and the East can only be made when we get these vaccines. If we do not have them, then we cannot choose," the prime minister stressed.

According to the politician, vaccination in Hungary "goes as panned," and all health workers "have already been vaccinated."

The central European country has authorized AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for emergency use. The country also administers vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Last week, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary had signed a contract for deliveries of the Russian homegrown vaccine. In mid-January, Budapest said that it had also reached an agreement with China's Sinopharm.