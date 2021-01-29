UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Prime Minister Says To Get Inoculated With Chinese Vaccine, Trusts It Most

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Says to Get Inoculated With Chinese Vaccine, Trusts It Most

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he will get inoculated with China's Sinopharm vaccine, as he trusts it most

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he will get inoculated with China's Sinopharm vaccine, as he trusts it most.

"Personally, I will wait for the Chinese vaccine, which I trust most. It is the Chinese who know this virus the longest," Orban told the Kossuth Radio.

At the same time, the prime minister warned against politicizing vaccine issues.

"A choice between a vaccine from the West and the East can only be made when we get these vaccines. If we do not have them, then we cannot choose," the prime minister stressed.

According to the politician, vaccination in Hungary "goes as panned," and all health workers "have already been vaccinated."

The central European country has authorized AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for emergency use. The country also administers vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Last week, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary had signed a contract for deliveries of the Russian homegrown vaccine. In mid-January, Budapest said that it had also reached an agreement with China's Sinopharm.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Budapest Same Hungary All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Unhappy dist admin writes for Education CEO transf ..

39 seconds ago

Criminal's gang busted; snatched cash and mobile p ..

43 seconds ago

Indian, Pakistani delegates clash over Kashmir at ..

45 seconds ago

Baharia sunflower cultivation should be completed ..

4 minutes ago

Students from Cadet College Hasan Abdal attend pol ..

4 minutes ago

Spain's vaccine drive stumbles as stocks run dry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.