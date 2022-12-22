UrduPoint.com

Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney To His Legal Team - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Hunter Biden Adds Former Bill Clinton Attorney to His Legal Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has added a high-powered Washington lawyer who has previously worked for former President Bill Clinton and for former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to his legal team before the incoming Republican-controlled House of Representatives starts its promised inquiries into his business dealings, NBC news reported.

Hunter Biden has hired Abbe Lowell from the Winston and Strawn law firm to lead and coordinate his response to anticipated oversight investigations by two Republican-controlled House committees when the new Congress convenes for the first time in January, the report said on Wednesday.

The report cited a current attorney for Hunter Biden as its source but Lowell declined to comment on the report, the report added.

Lowell previously represented Jared Kushner in congressional investigations as well as former President Clinton and former Democratic senators John Edwards and Bob Menendez, according to the report.

Related Topics

Business Washington Trump Lead Lowell January Congress From

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

4 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

4 hours ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

4 hours ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

4 hours ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

5 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.