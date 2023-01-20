UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Discussed With Zelenskyy Creation Of Security Zone Around ZNPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) during a visit to Kiev.

"I confirmed to President Zelenskyy the establishment of our support and assistance missions in all Ukraine's NPPs. We also continued our discussions on the Zaporizhzhya safety and security protection zone. Work continues. The zone is essential to prevent a nuclear accident," Grossi said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Grossi warned that an accident at one of the nuclear power plants in Ukraine could happen "any moment."

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine launched by Russia on February 24, the station and surrounding area went under the control of the Russian forces and have since been shelled multiple times. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.

