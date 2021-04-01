ICC Appeals Chamber Acquits Former Ivorian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The International Criminal Court's Appeals Chamber upheld on Wednesday the acquittals of former Ivorian president and his loyalist minister of all charges of crimes against humanity.

Laurent Gbagbo and former sports minister Charles Ble Goude were put in trial in 2016 for their alleged role in the deadly 2010 election violence that broke out after Gbagbo refused to concede his defeat by the incumbent leader of Cote d'Ivoire. They were acquitted in January 2019. ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda appealed the ruling.

"The acquittal of Mr Gbagbo and Mr Ble Goude is now final. The Appeals Chamber also revoked all conditions on the release of Mr Gbagbo and Mr Ble Goude," a court statement read.

A panel of five judges made the decision by majority, with two judges dissenting. They argued that the decision was affected by serious errors.

Prosecutor Bensouda said she would carefully analyze the split judgment but promised to continue investigations into other alleged crimes against humanity committed in the West African country.