UrduPoint.com

I.Coast Hands Down Four Life Terms For 2016 Jihadist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 09:43 PM

I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack

A court in Ivory Coast on Wednesday handed down life terms to four men convicted of abetting a jihadist attack on a resort that left 19 people dead

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A court in Ivory Coast on Wednesday handed down life terms to four men convicted of abetting a jihadist attack on a resort that left 19 people dead.

The court in Abidjan, the country's commercial hub, found the four "guilty of the deeds for which they are accused and sentences them to life imprisonment," Judge Charles Bini announced.

The March 13, 2016 assault was the first jihadist attack in Ivory Coast, one of West Africa's economic powerhouses.

Three men wielding assault rifles stormed the beach at Grand-Bassam, a resort town 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Abidjan popular with Europeans, before attacking hotels and restaurants.

The 45-minute bloodbath ended when Ivorian security forces shot dead the three attackers.

The 19 people killed comprised nine Ivorians, four French citizens, a Lebanese, a German, a Macedonian, a Malian, a Nigerian and a person who could not be identified.

Thirty-three people of various nationalities were wounded.

Al-Qaeda's North African affiliate, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), claimed responsibility the same day.

The four men -- Hantao Ag Mohamed Cisse, Sidi Mohamed Kounta, Mohamed Cisse and Hassan Barry -- were convicted of providing support for the operation.

None of those suspected of playing a higher role in the attack were present in court.

The court has issued an international arrest warrant against the alleged mastermind, Kounta Dallah.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Attack German Abidjan Same Ivory Coast Hub March 2016 Court

Recent Stories

2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

2 minutes ago
 EU Companies to Keep Buying Russian LNG Unless Exp ..

EU Companies to Keep Buying Russian LNG Unless Explicitly Banned - Think Tank

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet approves rules and regulations ..

Balochistan cabinet approves rules and regulations of Access to Information Act

2 minutes ago
 Market, business closure timings to be decided in ..

Market, business closure timings to be decided in consensus with stakeholders: K ..

2 minutes ago
 Sempra Infrastructure, RWE Enter 15-Year LNG Sale, ..

Sempra Infrastructure, RWE Enter 15-Year LNG Sale, Purchase Agreement

5 minutes ago
 US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia ..

US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia-Kosovo border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.